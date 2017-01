Former NYPD detective Bo Dietl calls de Blasio ‘corrupt,’ says cops ‘hate this mayor’

Tatjana Muskiet

Former NYPD detective and prospective mayoral candidate Bo Dietl blasted Mayor de Blasio Sunday morning, calling him a "corrupt" man who is "very disliked."

Speaking to John Catsimatidis on his 970 AM radio show, “CATS Roundtable,” Dietl accused de Blasio of trying to “capitalize on the great work that the New York Police Department has done.” “The men and women in the New York Police Department are the ones who brought the crime down…For de Blasio to try to take any credit is disgusting,” Dietl also said. Dietl added that cops “hate this mayor.”(nydailynews)…[+]