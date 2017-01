Former President George H.W. Bush in intensive care, Barbara Bush hospitalized in Texas

Tatjana Muskiet

Former President George H.W. Bush was taken into an intensive care unit Wednesday, while his wife Barbara Bush was admitted into the same Houston hospital, their spokesman said Wednesday.

The former President entered the ICU at Houston Methodist Hospital after experiencing an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia, spokesman Jim McGrath said. He was in stable condition after a procedure to clear his airway, McGrath said. Meanwhile, the former First Lady was also hospitalized for “fatigue and coughing,” according to McGrath. There were no immediate updates on her condition.(nydailynews)…[+]