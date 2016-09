George H.W. Bush will defy party to vote Hillary: report

Tatjana Muskiet

George H. W. Bush will cast his vote for a Democrat in November — Hillary Clinton, the wife of the man who defeated him in 1992 — rather than support the man who vanquished his son, Jeb Bush, in this election, according to a new report. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, daughter of Robert Kennedy, posted a Facebook photo of her with the former Republican president and former Republican National Committee chair with this caption: “The President told me he’s voting for Hillary!!” A spokesman for Bush did not deny the report.(nypost.com)…[+]