George W. Bush’s daughters offer Sasha and Malia Obama advice on life after the White House

Tatjana Muskiet

The former First Kids club is about to get two new members.

Former President George W. Bush’s twin daughters wrote a touching note to President Obama’s teenage girls, offering them advice on life beyond the White House.

“You are about to join another rarified club, one of former First Children — a position you didn’t seek and one with no guidelines,” Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager wrote in an open letter published by TIME. “But you have so much to look forward to. You will be writing the story of your lives, beyond the shadow of your famous parents, yet you will always carry with you the experiences of the past eight years.”

The Bush twins — who were 7 years old when their grandfather George H. W. Bush became President in 1989 and were teenagers in college when their dad moved into the White House in 2001 — previously gave the Obama daughters advice after the 2008 election. Bush and Bush Hager gave a 10-year-old Malia and 7-year-old Sasha a tour of the White house that November.(nydailynews)…[+]