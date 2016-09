Gun-wielding skateboarder sought in shooting death of Harlem man

Tatjana Muskiet

A gun-toting skateboarder shot a man dead outside a Harlem apartment building, police said Sunday. Cops identified Koron Bailey, 30, as their suspect in the 1:50 p.m. Friday killing of the 21-year-old man on W. 141st St. near Frederick Douglass Blvd.

Bailey approached the unidentified victim from behind and started spraying bullets, cops said. When the man dropped to the ground, they said, the killer fired a single gunshot to his head. The shooter bolted from the scene on a skateboard, heading east on 141st St., police said.(Nydailynews.com)…[+]