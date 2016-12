‘Hero’ Muslim cop, her son harassed by bigot in Brooklyn who shouted ‘I will cut your throat’

Tatjana Muskiet

A Muslim off-duty NYPD officer, hailed by the mayor as a hero, and her 16-year-old son became the city’s latest hate crime victims Saturday when a bigot in Brooklyn yelled at them to “go back to your country,” police sources said.

Officer Aml Elsokary, who was off duty and wearing her hijab, dropped off her 16-year-old on Ridge Blvd. and 67th St. in Bay Ridge just before 6 p.m., the sources said. After parking her car, she returned to the scene to find her son being shoved by the suspect, a white man in his 30s.(nydailynews.com)…[+]