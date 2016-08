Hillary Clinton attends first security briefing of campaign

Tatjana Muskiet

Hillary Clinton met with intelligence officials for a two-hour security briefing Saturday morning, her first since winning the Democratic presidential nomination.

Regular national security updates are the norm for presidential candidates, and Trump received his first briefing two weeks ago. Trump’s campaign slammed the news in a press release that dubbed Clinton an “insider threat” for her mishandling of classified information — lumping the former secretary of state in with such “careless or disgruntled employees” as Gen. David Petraeus, Edward Snowden, Chelsea Manning, and Maj. Nidal Hassan.(nypost.com)…[+]