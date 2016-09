Hillary Clinton leaves 9/11 ceremony after medical episode

Tatjana Muskiet

Hillary Clinton nearly collapsed Sunday morning as she abruptly left Ground Zero during the annual Sept. 11 memorial ceremony.

The 68-year-old Democratic presidential nominee appeared unable to stand on her own as she was helped into a black van along West Street in Lower Manhattan.

Aides held both of her arms to keep her from hitting the pavement, video posted on Twitter shows. Clinton — who has been dogged by accusations of poor health — appeared to faint shortly before a moment of silence at 9:58 a.m. to commemorate the fall of the South Tower of the former World Trade Center, sources told The Post.

The former secretary of state’s knees buckled and she lost a shoe as her security team hustled her away, a witness said...[+]