Hillary Clinton sees her lowest popularity ratings ever

Hillary Clinton has registered her lowest popularity ratings since taking the public stage a quarter-century ago and her dismal numbers are now on par with Donald Trump’s, according to a poll released Wednesday. An ABC/Washington Post poll found 38 percent of registered voters have a favorable opinion of Clinton, while 59 percent view her unfavorably.

That compares to Trump’s own lopsided popularity numbers of 37 percent favorable and 60 percent unfavorable. But while Trump’s results have held steady over the last month, Clinton’s have plummeted as questions linger about her handling of official State Department emails and the Clinton Foundation’s conflicts. In the last ABC/Washington Post poll in early August, Clinton had a 46 percent favorable rating, compared to 52 percent unfavorable.(nypost.com)…[+]