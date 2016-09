Hillary spends $1 million more a day than Trump

Tatjana Muskiet

Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party spent $1 million a day more than her opponent Donald Trump and the Republican Party — even as her lead has slipped in the presidential race. The Clinton campaign and national Democratic Party spent $78 million in August, according to Federal Election Commission disclosures reviewed by the Associated Press. The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee spent $47 million. The $31 million difference in spending between the two sides — and the 31 days in August — shows Clinton has walloped Trump in the spending department.(nypost.com)…[+]