How hero bar owner helped cops catch Chelsea bombing suspect

Tatjana Muskiet

As thousands of cops hunted for a terrorist who planted 10 bombs from the Jersey Shore to Chelsea and succeeded in detonating two of them, their suspect was hiding in plain sight outside a dank New Jersey pub.

He was “sleeping like a baby,” said mechanic Chris Ricco, who thought Afghan immigrant Ahmad Khan Rahami was a bum when he spotted him in the doorway of Merdie’s Tavern in Linden around 10:30 a.m. Bar owner Harinder “Harry” Bains roused Rahami, 28, from his slumber — only to get cursed out by the country’s most-wanted fugitive.(nypost.com)…[+]