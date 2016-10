Hurricane Matthew roars across the Caribbean on course for Jamaica, Haiti and Cuba

Tatjana Muskiet

KINGSTON, Jamaica — One of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes in recent history weakened a little on Saturday as it roared across the Caribbean on a course that still puts Jamaica, Haiti and Cuba in the path of potentially devastating winds and rain.

Matthew briefly reached the top hurricane classification, Category 5, and was the strongest Atlantic hurricane since Felix in 2007. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said its winds had slipped to a still-devastating 155 mph (250 kph) and it was expected to reach the eastern part of Jamaica on Monday. Jamaicans began clearing out store shelves as they stocked up emergency supplies and Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Friday called an urgent meeting of Parliament to discuss preparations for the storm.(nydailynews.com)…[+]