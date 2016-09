Husband arrested in fatal stabbing of wife who kicked him out of Brooklyn home

Tatjana Muskiet

A husband kicked out of the house two months ago returned home Monday and stabbed his wife to death, police said.

Hannah Donald, 47, was rushed to Kings County Hospital with multiple stab wounds to her chest, neck and arm just before 6 p.m. after an argument turned violent inside the woman’s home on E. 17 St. near Dorchester Rd. in Flatbush, police said. She later died of her injuries.A disheveled man identified by friends as Donald’s 58-year-old husband was taken into custody at the Cortelyou Rd. Q train station around 9:30 p.m., witnesses said. Friend Izafet Colok, 57, who works at a nearby laundromat, said the husband had harassed the victim after she kicked him out.(nydailynews.com)…[+]