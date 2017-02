Internal Affairs Bureau probes Bronx cops for logging overtime without working

Tatjana Muskiet

Cops in a Bronx precinct are under investigation for possible overtime abuse, the Daily News has learned.

Police sources said the Internal Affairs Bureau recently made two visits to the 45th Precinct stationhouse to pull records.

The NYPD’s top spokesman, Deputy Commissioner Stephen Davis, confirmed that time records were pulled, but he would not provide further details.

Sources said such an inquiry suggests investigators are trying to determine if cops actually worked the hours for which they were paid — and that the records pulled date back more than a year.

One source said investigators appeared to be focused on two sergeants, but another source said the probe seems to involve more officers and that the command logs were also removed.(nydailynews)…[+]