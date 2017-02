Iran’s Supreme Leader says Trump exposes ‘America’s real face’

Tatjana Muskiet

Iran’s Supreme Leader said President Trump’s tumultuous first weeks in office exposes “America’s real face.”

In his first speech since Trump’s inauguration, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei raged against the United States as a hotbed for corruption — and said that Trump’s presidency proves his point.

“We are thankful to (Trump) for making our life easy as he showed the real face of America,” Khamenei reportedly told top military officials in Tehran.

The pointed words on Tuesday followed escalating aggression from both sides.The Treasury Department on Friday lodged retaliatory sanctions against dozens of companies linked to Iran’s missile program after the Middle Eastern nation test-launched a ballistic missile.(nydailynews)…[+]