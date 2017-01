Kellyanne Conway says White House offers ‘alternative facts’ to media reports

Tatjana Muskiet

The Trump administration is creating an “alternative” reality with the media. White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway said Sunday the Trump team is offering “alternative facts” to media reports about President Trump’s inauguration.

She and others in the administration also promised a constant battle with the press over Trump coverage and even the simplest facts. Appearing on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Conway said the Trump team might have to “rethink” the White House’s treatment of reporters.(nydailynews)…[+]