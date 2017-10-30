Kenyan police hunt opposition politicians they blame for violence

Tatjana Muskiet

Police in Kenya are searching for opposition politicians they blame for an outbreak of violence in a slum neighbourhood of Nairobi, senior officials have said. At least three people were killed in violence on Friday and Saturday in Kawangare, in the west of the city.

“In Kawangare people were targeting those who voted … We are looking for suspects who are politicians and you will see arrests soon,” said Martin Kimani, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s special envoy for countering violent extremism. Fears of bloodshed in Kenya are growing after violent clashes between ethnic groups and a hardening of divisive rhetoric after the contentious rerun of presidential elections last week.

With a series of flashpoints looming in coming days, civil society groups, diplomats and some leading politicians are making increasingly desperate efforts to reduce tensions. Although votes are still being counted in the poll, local media say Kenyatta, the incumbent, has won 98% of ballots cast in the election boycotted by the opposition led by veteran politician Raila Odinga.(theguardian)…[+]