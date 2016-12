kidnapped American couple appear in Taliban video with young sons

Tatjana Muskiet

Husband and wife Joshua Boyle and Caitlan Coleman have been held hostage by Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan since 2012 — and a recently released video clip confirms that Coleman has given birth to two boys while trapped in what she describes as a “Kafkaesque nightmare.” Boyle, who’s Canadian, and Coleman, a U.S. citizen, were abducted by the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network while backpacking through Afghanistan.

The couple can be seen in the three-minute clip, posted on YouTube Monday, together with two young boys, whom they refer to as their “children.”

In the video, believed to be recorded by the couple’s captors, Coleman pleads for an end to her family’s “nightmare” before criticizing both the American and Canadian governments for failing to negotiate their release.(nydailynews.com)…[+]