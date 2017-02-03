  • Nieuws Archief

Leos of Suriname organiseert open dag

February 03, 2017   Tatjana Muskiet
leo

PARAMARIBO –  De  Leo Clubs van Suriname organiseert  op 4 februari,  een open dag. De Leo’s willen de kwaliteit van hun club verhogen om enerzijds een grotere impact te hebben in de samenleving en daarnaast een bijdrage leveren aan de ontwikkeling van leiderschapskwaliteiten  bij jongeren.

Op deze dag zijn jongeren tussen de 18 en 30 jaar uitgenodigd om geïnformeerd te worden over het Leo zijn, wat het allemaal inhoudt en het effect op je leven. “Hierna kunnen ze dan zelf bepalen als ze lid willen worden van de Leo Club. Ben je assertief, hulpvaardig, flexibel, sociaal voelend  en een teamplayer, dan ben je van harte welkom op deze open dag,” vertelt Shefanie Vin, coördinator van alle clubs van Suriname. Op clubniveau vindt er vaker verstrekking van informatie plaats, maar dit keer gebeurt het voor een groter publiek. Geïnteresseerden  worden om 10 uur ’s morgens verwacht in Wees Paraat aan de Eddy Brumastraat, naast zwembad Parima…[+]

    woensdag 1 februari 2017

