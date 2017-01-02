  • Nieuws Archief

Liverpool heeft oogje op Leipzig-aanvaller

January 02, 2017   Tatjana Muskiet
liverpool

Jürgen Klopp wil shoppen in de voor hem bekende Bundesliga en Emil Forsberg van RB Leipzig overnemen. De 25-jarige aanvaller heeft dit seizoen al vijf goals gemaakt en acht assists gegeven.(goal)…[+]

