LUPICA: Hopefully the silly season of 2016 election ends with first debate between Clinton and Trump

Tatjana Muskiet

The hope is that the silly season in Presidential politics might come to an end Monday night with the first debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. But that probably isn’t the way to bet, not after 15 months when the whole thing has been about as real as the reality television that made Trump a television star in this country.

Whatever happens this is the main event at long last, after all the name-calling and fabulism and outright lies from the Trump campaign, about everything from the invasion of Iraq to the definition of real sacrifice to the notion that Hillary Clinton is looking to abolish the Second Amendment, even to calling Lester Holt, the moderator of the first debate, a lousy Democrat. Maybe what we really find out at Hofstra is if the main event turns out to be nothing more than something out of pro wrestling: “Monday Night Raw.”(nydailynews.com)…[+]