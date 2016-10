Man, 22, dies after being shot in the head at Queens apartment

Tatjana Muskiet

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot in the head in a Queens apartment early Thursday morning, police said. Arnold Aguilar was found in an apartment on 97th St. near Jamaica Ave. in Woodhaven at about 12:47 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the head, according to cops. Aguilar was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where he died from his wounds, officials said. No arrests have been made, police said Thursday morning.(nydailynews.com)…[+]