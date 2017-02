Man, 43, found dead with zip-ties around neck at lower Manhattan jewelry shop

Tatjana Muskiet

Cops found a 43-year-old man dead with two zip-ties around his neck in a lower Manhattan jewelry shop Wednesday, police sources said. Police found Omid Gholian’s body inside the bathroom at World of Gold N Diamond, a cash-for-gold store on Church St. at Duane St. just after 6 p.m., sources said. Gholian, of Marine Park, Brooklyn, worked at the jewelry shop, according to police.Officers went to the store after the victim’s brother walked into the 1st Precinct to report him missing, sources said. He was last seen two days ago. Cops also found blood on the floor next to the victim, sources said. The city medical examiner’s office will determine how he died, cops said.(nydailynews)…[+]