Man accused of beating girlfriend’s 3-year-old son into coma in Brooklyn claims he tried saving child after accidental fall

Tatjana Muskiet

The man accused of beating a 3-year-old boy into a coma insisted that he fought to save the child’s life after an accidental bathtub fall, police sources said Wednesday.

Little Jaden Jordan remained on life support as his mother’s boyfriend, Salvatore Lucchesse, offered his defense against criminal charges in the stomach-turning case.

Lucchesse, accused of assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child, had four prior arrests and was named in a dozen NYPD domestic incident reports, the sources said.(nydailynews.com)…[+]