Man found frozen to death in vacant Bronx home

Tatjana Muskiet

Police found a dead man, his body frozen and his head bruised, inside a vacant house in the Bronx Monday morning, sources said.

The house, on Bainbridge Ave. near E. 194th St. in the Fordham section, had been recently purchased, and investigators believe the man may have been a squatter, sources said.

Police found the man after getting a 911 call just before 10:45 a.m. His head was bruised and his face bloody, and cops are still sorting out how he became injured, according to sources.(nydailynews)…[+]