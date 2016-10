Man steals cop car from Bronx precinct, crashes it into two parked cars

Tatjana Muskiet

Police are looking for a man who stole a police car that was parked directly in front of a Bronx precinct with the key left in the ignition, a police source said.

The unidentified man drove the car from the 50th Precinct in Kingsbridge to the 52nd Precinct in Norwood on Sunday at 6:40 a.m. There, the man crashed into two parked cars near the intersection of Fordham Road and Sedgwick Ave., the police source said. “It seems like it was a joy ride,” the source added. It is unclear why the keys were left in the ignition or how long it took for cops to realize the car was stolen. “The investigation is ongoing,” a police spokeswoman said.(nydailynews.com)…[+]