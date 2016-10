Manhattan ‘bully’ pedicab driver tries to charge whopping $500 ride to Pennsylvania tourists

Tatjana Muskiet

A pack of Pennsylvania tourists were taken for a ride by an unlicensed pedicab driver who charged them nearly $500 for a 15-block trip in Midtown.

The group, mostly teens in town for a 15th birthday celebration with two adult chaperones, were hit with a $492 bill by the “bully” pedicab operator, according to the tourists and industry reps. The 13-person trip on Oct. 22 included three separate pedis on one bill — and should have cost around $72 total even with the extra legwork, according to industry experts. “These pedicab scams happen every day,” fumed Ibrahim Donmez, head of the New York Pedicab Network, an industry group.(nydailynews.com)…[+]