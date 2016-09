Manhattan couple pleads not guilty to forcing woman into violent threesome

Tatjana Muskiet

The SoHo couple accused of plying a Utah woman with tequila and Ecstasy before forcing her into an S&M threesome during the Sundance film festival last January has pleaded not guilty. Anne Hardcastle, 27, and Michael Taylor, 45, appeared in a Park City courthouse Monday and entered their pleas after being released on $20,000 cash bail, sources told the Daily News. The well-heeled world travelers were ordered to surrender their passports by Oct. 5 or have the bail forfeited, one court source said.Taylor was given a preliminary hearing date of Nov. 18 while Hardcastle was told to return Dec. 12. Those dates could change as prosecutors try to get the cases heard together, another source said.(nydailynews.com)…[+]