Manhattan judge reaps benefits of unlimited sick time policy for three years, collects salary of $193G

Tatjana Muskiet

He’s a sitting judge who hasn’t worked in nearly three years — yet still collects a full-time annual salary of $193,000. No-show Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Daniel McCullough disappeared with an unspecified illness in April 2014.

“Don’t tell them anything!” McCullough snapped at a friend who tried to put him on the phone this week with a Daily News reporter. His disabling malady remains shrouded in secrecy — although a source indicated there has been no hint McCullough will ever don his judge’s robes again.McCullough, 65, has instead reaped the benefits of New York’s unlimited sick time policy for its judges across the last 32 months to the lucrative tune of $482,500.

The judge’s attorney, Roger Adler, said his client will visit a doctor Thursday for a follow-up on a surgery done this fall. Adler declined to elaborate on the cause of McCullough’s absences prior to the operation.(nydailynews.com)…[+]