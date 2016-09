Melania Trump files $150M suit over escort service report

Tatjana Muskiet

Melania Trump has filed a blockbuster $150 million lawsuit against the The Daily Mail and a US-based blog claiming they defamed her when they reported that she worked for an escort service, multiple reports said Thursday.

And the British newspaper blinked just hours later, retracting its story and apologizing to the wife of GOP nominee Donald Trump. Charles Harder, Melania Trump’s lawyer, hammered the news outlets. “These defendants made several statements about Mrs. Trump that are 100 percent false and tremendously damaging to her personal and professional reputation,” he said in a statement.(nypost.com)…[+]