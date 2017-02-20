Mike Pence pledges ‘strong commitment’ to EU on Brussels visit

Tatjana Muskiet

The US vice-president, Mike Pence, has attempted to mend fences with European leaders by pledging support for the EU, following hostile comments from Donald Trump and his supporters.On his first visit to Brussels since assuming office, Pence said on Monday the new administration wanted to work in partnership with the EU. “It is my privilege on behalf of President Trump to express the strong commitment of the United States to continued cooperation and partnership with the European Union,” he said.

“Whatever our differences, our two continents share the same heritage, the same values and above all the same purpose, to promote peace and prosperity through freedom, democracy and the rule of law, and to those objectives we will remain committed.”Pence’s emollient tone was in sharp contrast to the enthusiasm for Brexit shown by his boss in the White House. Trump welcomed Brexit and has said that more countries will leave the EU, which he recently described as “basically a vehicle for Germany”.(the guardian)…[+]