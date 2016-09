Mom of ‘heroin boy’ says she wants her son back

Tatjana Muskiet

The stripper mother of an Ohio boy photographed in the back of an SUV with two adults passed out in the front from apparent heroin overdoses said she “bawled for four days straight” when she saw the horrifying image, according to a report.

“I want my boy back!” 25-year-old Reva McCullough told the Daily Mail in an exclusive interview. Her reaction to the story that drew condemnation across the country came as the 4-year-old has found a new home. He will live with his great-aunt and great-uncle in South Carolina, Columbiana County Court Administrator Dane Walton told NBC News.(nypost.com)…[+]