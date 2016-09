Multiple injuries reported in shooting near Houston shopping center

Tatjana Muskiet

Multiple people were injured in an early-morning shooting near a shopping center in southwest Houston, according to police and local media reports. Shots rang out before 7 a.m. local time. Police reported an active shooter situation in a shopping center near the corner of Weslayan and Bissonnet streets. The suspected shooter was shot by cops, and authorities don’t believe any other suspects were involved in the attack, police confirmed.The conditions of the shooter and victims haven’t been revealed.

One witness, speaking to ABC station KTRK-TV, said he heard “over 100 shots” fired – including AK-47 and AR-15 gunfire. It was “steady shooting back and forth” between police and the suspect, the man said.(nydailynews.com)…[+]