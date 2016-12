Mummified body found in attic of Pennsylvania home, authorities tie remains to 21-year-old man who went missing two years ago

Tatjana Muskiet

A mummified body was found in an attic in a Pennsylvania home on Wednesday, and authorities have tied the remains to a 21-year-old man who went missing two years ago. Relatives of Dyquain Rogers are demanding a complete autopsy after the coroner said the death was likely a suicide, according to GoErie.com.

“I don’t believe any of this stuff,” aunt Erica Jeffries-Jordan told the news website. “I want answers.” Rogers was last seen in the same house where he was found, which is also where he lived, Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook told the news website. Rogers was reported missing on Nov. 4, 2014.(nydailynews.com)…[+]