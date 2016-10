Muslim boy, 7, beaten onboard school bus in North Carolina because of Donald Trump’s hateful rhetoric: father

Tatjana Muskiet

7-year-old Muslim boy was badly beaten by some of his classmates onboard a school bus in North Carolina — and the boy’s father is blaming Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric for the senseless attack.

“Welcome to the United States of America of Donald Trump,” Zeeshan-ul-hassan Usmani captioned a Facebook photo showing his son, Abdul, with his left arm in a sling. “He is in grade 1, bullied and beaten by his own classmates in school bus for eing a Muslim.” Usmani told the Daily News at least two Weatherstone Elementary School students called his son racial slurs and challenged him to a fight once they got on the bus after school last Friday. (nydailynews.com)…[+]