Mysterious Planet Nine is making sun tilt, adding ‘wobble’ to the solar system

Tatjana Muskiet

The mysterious, unseen Planet Nine could be causing the sun to tilt and adding a “wobble” to the solar system, according to a new study. Caltech researchers announced the findings at the American Astronomical Society’s Division for Planetary Sciences meeting Wednesday — nine months after the group initially reported about the massive planet lurking at the outer reaches of our solar system.

The planet is believed to have a mass about 10 times that of Earth and takes about 15,000 years to orbit the sun. Its existence has fueled speculation about Planet X or Nibiru, a mythical rogue planet that doomsayers believe will collide or pass near Earth.”Because Planet Nine is so massive and has an orbit tilted compared to the other planets, the solar system has no choice but to slowly twist out of alignment,” Elizabeth Bailey, the study’s lead author, said in a statement.

While the planets in our solar system orbit the sun in a flat plane, the plane itself rotates at a six-degree tilt — making it appear that the sun is cocked at an angle, according to the study.(Nydailynews.com)…[+]