N.J. woman pretended to be a superhero on Oculus escalator before falling to her death

Tatjana Muskiet

A New Jersey woman who fell to her death from an escalator at the Oculus transit hub was apparently horsing around on the handrail, mimicking a superhero before she lost her balance, a source said Sunday.

Officials who saw video of the tragic accident said victim Jenny Santos, 29, fell 34 feet early Saturday after laying prone on the banister of the escalator, like she was pretending to be flying, the source said.

Seconds later, Santos lost her balance and plunged from the street level to the C1 level on the main concourse, where she hit her head on the marble floor, the source said.

Earlier, officials had said Santos fell around 5:30 a.m. while stretching to grab her twin sister’s falling hat while the two were riding the escalator en route to a train to take them back to their home in Kearny, N.J.(nydailynews)…[+]