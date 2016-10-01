Nebraska girl, 16, throws her premature infant out window right after giving birth, baby dies

Tatjana Muskiet

A 16-year-old Nebraska girl killed her prematurely born baby early Friday by throwing the infant out a second-floor window minutes after going into labor, authorities said.

Cops and emergency personnel responded to an Omaha apartment complex around 4 a.m. after receiving multiple calls about an infant tossed from a window, police said in a statement. Once they arrived, emergency responders discovered an adult female performing CPR on a lifeless infant in the apartment complex parking lot. The baby was rushed into an ambulance, but died on the way to an area hospital. The disheveled would-be mother was also taken to the hospital.

Interviews with the teen revealed that she had been asleep and alone in her room when she unexpectedly went into labor. In a fit of panic, the girl threw the infant out of her window before telling her mother what had happened.(nydailynews.com)…[+]