New acting director of ICE tapped by President Trump was once honored for deportations under Obama

The upstate New York native tapped to lead the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as acting director was honored for deporting nearly a million undocumented immigrants during a three-year span.

President Trump quietly promoted Thomas D. Homan to relieve Daniel Ragsdale of acting director duties since taking over the agency’s top post on Jan. 20. The shuffle was announced without fanfare late Monday as the White House sacked former acting Attorney General Sally Yates for refusing to defend Trump’s travel ban.

Ragsdale oversaw ICE for 10 days as its parent agency – the Department of Homeland Security – struggled to carry out Trump’s executive order preventing travelers from seven banned predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents detained more than a hundred people at international airports nationwide, sparking a whirlwind of protests and condemnations from U.S. allies.