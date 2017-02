New Jersey woman nearly dies of heroin overdose in car with crying baby in Staten Island

Tatjana Muskiet

A 24-year-old mom almost died of a drug overdose in a car on Staten Island as her infant son cried in the backseat, police said. Cops and EMS workers found Kateyln Cox unconscious behind the wheel of a Hyundai Sonata in front of a bagel store and pizzeria on Arthur Kill Rd. in Arden Heights at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

She wasn’t breathing, so responders gave her two doses of naloxone, an anti-overdose spray, cops said. Police took both her and her 3-month-old son to Staten Island University Hospital South for treatment.Cox, who lives in Sayreville, N.J., admitted to police she was high on heroin, cops said. She was awaiting arraignment Sunday on aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while impaired on drugs and child endangerment charges.(nydailynews)…[+]