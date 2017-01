New York Times Video account apparently hacked, posts fake news tweet about Russia attacking U.S.

Tatjana Muskiet

In an apparent hack Sunday morning, the New York Times Video Twitter account posted a fake news tweet about Russia planning to launch a missile attack on the United States.

“BREAKING: leaked statement from Vladimir Putin says: Russia will attack the United States with Missiles,” read the tweet posted on the account around 10 a.m.

Two follow up tweets on the account — which has more than 259,000 followers — claimed to come from OurMine, a hacker group that has breached high-profile Twitter accounts for Marvel, Netflix and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.(nydailynews)…[+]