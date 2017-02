Next trial for Oregon occupiers might be bungled by key witness’ alleged Burning Man wrongdoing

Tatjana Muskiet

The next trial for the self-styled militia that took over a federal building in Oregon might be bungled — by Burning Man.

A federal agent who oversaw operations during the weeks-long Oregon standoff, and was expected to be a key witness in the upcoming trial, has been accused of abusing his position to get tickets and security for the Burning Man desert festival in 2015.

A report on the alleged back-dealing dropped just six days before jury selection is set to start for the trial in a Las Vegas federal courtroom. The first trial for the occupation, in an Oregon court, ended last year with the defendants getting acquitted on all major charges and a juror blaming federal prosecutors for a faulty case.(nydailynews)…[+]