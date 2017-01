Obama defends Chelsea Manning decision in final press conference

Tatjana Muskiet

WASHINGTON — President Obama defended his decision to commute the remainder of Chelsea Manning’s sentence during his final press conference as president on Wednesday, arguing that she’d done enough time already.

“Given she went to trial, that due process was carried out, that she took responsibility for her crime, that the sentence that she received was very disproportionate relative to what other leakers had received, and that she had served a significant amount of time, that it made sense to commute and not pardon her sentence,” he said of the woman who as a private leaked hundreds of thousands of classified documents to Wikileaks. “I feel very comfortable that justice has been served and a message has still been sent.”(nydailynews)…[+]