Obama stays silent on Chelsea explosion but talks election

Tatjana Muskiet

President Obama’s motorcade passed through 23rd Street, the location of Saturday night’s bombing, and slept in Manhattan Sunday night — but he still hasn’t made any public remarks on the attack in Chelsea. Instead, Obama’s first stop in New York City Sunday night was at the Gramercy Park home of restaurateur Danny Meyer and actress Audrey Meyer to attend a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. Obama talked about the importance of this election — “the most important election of our lifetime” — and discussed why he believes Clinton is failing to run away with it.(Nypost.com)…[+]