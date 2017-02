Off-duty jail guard busted for crashing into cop car in Brooklyn

Tatjana Muskiet

Cops arrested a boozed-up off-duty city Department of Correction officer early Saturday after he crashed his vehicle into a parked police cruiser in Brooklyn, officials said. Police found Keith Davis, 28, behind the wheel of his vehicle after it slammed into the parked squad car on Nostrand Ave. in Crown Heights about 3 a.m., authorities said.

Two cops sitting in the police car were taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital with back pain, according to officials. Police charged the guard, who makes about $42,000 a year, with drunken driving and possession of marijuana after the drug was found in his possession, officials said.(nydailynews)…[+]