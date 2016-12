Operator of California ‘Ghost Ship’ warehouse complains about losing his business in deadly fire

Tatjana Muskiet

With up to 40 people feared dead after a fire broke out at an illegal California rave, the venue’s operator mourned on Facebook — for his business.

The manager of the so-called “Ghost Ship” warehouse, Derick Ion, is now under fire for complaining about the loss of the building in a Friday night fire — which also claimed at least nine lives, and left the fate of dozens more unknown.

“Confirmed. Everything I worked so hard for is gone,” Ion wrote on Facebook Saturday morning after the Oakland inferno. “Blessed that my children and Micah (Ion’s wife) were at a hotel safe and sound… it’s as if I have awoken from a dream filled with opulence and hope…. to be standing now in poverty of self worth,” he wrote.(nydailynews.com)…[+]