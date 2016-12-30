Philadelphia woman fatally shoots boyfriend while driving before fleeing on foot: cops

Tatjana Muskiet

A 33-year-old Philadelphia man, known as compassionate and selfless among friends and family, was shot to death by his girlfriend after the couple got into a heated argument while driving on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Martina Westcott, 27, turned herself in to police Wednesday and was charged with murder after admitting to fatally shooting Terrell Bruce in the head while they were driving around a section of north Philadelphia around 12:30 p.m., a police spokesman told The Philly Inquirer.

The shooting caused Bruce to lose control of the car and crash into another vehicle. Cops arrived within minutes, and initially thought Bruce had died from the collision since Westcott was nowhere to be seen.

But when medics took Bruce out of the car, they discovered a gunshot wound to his right temple. A hunt for Westcott was launched after witnesses told investigators they had seen a woman get out of the car and run away immediately following the crash.(nydailynews.com)…[+]