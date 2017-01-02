  • Nieuws Archief

Phish ‘phan’ arrested for trying to steal guns from three cops working Times Square New Year’s Eve

January 02, 2017   Tatjana Muskiet
nypd

Now he’s in a jam. A drugged-out Seattle man is accused of trying to steal guns from three cops in Times Square on New Year’s Eve after, his lawyer said, he blacked out after a Phish concert. Scott Zaleski, 40, ran up to two cops stationed at 36th St. and Broadway about 1:30 a.m. Sunday as scores of people were streaming away from the festivities, police said. Zaleski tried to take the guns from their holsters, then ran off — only to jump another cop standing about a block away, officials said.(nydailynews.com)…[+]

