President-elect Donald Trump calls Chuck Schumer ‘clown,’ blasts Obamacare in typo-filled tweets

Tatjana Muskiet

President-elect Donald Trump dismissed his rivals as clowns — but he still hasn’t figured out proper grammar.

In yet another series of typo-filled tweets Thursday, Trump blasted the Affordable Care Act and the Democrats’ promise to salvage the healthcare plan, which the Republican businessman has vowed to repeal. He also bullied soon-to-be Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer with name-calling taunts.

“The Democrats, lead by head clown Chuck Schumer, know how bad ObamaCare is and what a mess they are in,” he tweeted early Thursday, likely meaning to write “led” instead of “lead.” A second tweet continued: “Instead of working to fix it, they do the typical political thing and BLAME. The fact is ObamaCare was a lie from the beginning.”(nydailynews)…[+]