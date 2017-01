President Obama hopes Donald Trump will ‘seriously’ consider report that Russians documented ‘perverted’ acts

Tatjana Muskiet

President Obama hopes Donald Trump will “seriously” consider the latest allegations that Russian officials intended to compromise him by documenting his alleged “personal obsessions and sexual perversion.”

Obama was being interviewed by NBC’s Lester Holt just as news broke Tuesday evening that he and the President-elect recently received top-secret briefings on a 35-page dossier alleging that Russian operatives had been “cultivating” Trump since 2012 in order to turn him into a pro-Kremlin puppet.

“My hope is that this work will continue after I leave; that Congress in possession of both the classified and unclassified reports, that the President-elect and his administration — in possession of both the classified and unclassified reports — will take it seriously and now get to work reinforcing those mechanisms that we can use to protect our democracy,” Obama said, declining to go into details about the report, citing confidentiality concerns.(nydailynews)…[+]